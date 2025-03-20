FNC’s Hannity Calls Out Disney for ‘Unhinged Loser’ Jimmy Kimmel Downplaying Tesla Terrorism

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” host Sean Hannity questioned Disney and company CEO Bob Iger for remarks made by ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel regarding acts of vandalism and terrorism allegedly committed by left-wing activists against Elon Musk’s Tesla brand.

Disney is the parent company of ABC, Kimmel’s employer.

Partial transcript as follows:

HANNITY: We have many prominent figures on the left celebrating this new wave of domestic terrorism and frankly fanning the flames. Naturally, this includes the lowest rated by the way officially on cancellation watch notice, and most emotional late night host, our old friend, that jerk, Jimmy Kimmel. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JIMMY KIMMEL, LATE NIGHT HOST: Tesla stock is way down almost disastrously so. People —

(CHEERING)

KIMMEL: People have been vandalizing Tesla vehicles, new Tesla vehicles. Please don’t vandalize. Don’t ever vandalize Tesla vehicles.

And so, Elon Musk has been making the rounds in the right-wing media to try to appear to be a human being.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: That’s supposed to be clever.

Now, Jimmy Kimmel show is owned and run by ABC Disney. And Disney’s run by a guy by the name of Bob Iger.

Bob, are you OK with this seeming glorification of violence? Is — is this the inclusive woke, DEI, the ABC Disney brand?

Now think about it, Jimmy, you know, he sobs, he weeps when an election doesn’t go his way. He demands compassion if he’s having problems in his personal life.

But yet, ABC Disney, Bob Iger, allow a host in my opinion to be celebrating what has been happening to Tesla against regular Americans that drive Teslas, making jokes about it all?

Bob Iger, you’re the CEO of Disney. Are you proud of this?

Jimmy Kimmel is an unhinged loser. You see the ratings every day. We all see the ratings every day. He’s, you know, pretending to be woke, compassionate, while cheering for, you know, those that are involved in these actions against Tesla, against his political enemies?

Now, by the way, don’t forget before Jimmy’s rebirth as ABC’s woke hall monitor, Kimmel was the host of the man show. That’s where he wore blackface. That’s where he sexually in my opinion harassed women for kicks and giggles. We report, you decide.

Do you remember this, Jimmy?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KIMMEL: This game show is called guess what’s in my pants. Now, I’ve stuffed something in my pants, and you’re allowed to feel around on the outside of the pants. You’ll have 10 seconds to then guess what is in my pants. You ready?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Set.

KIMMEL: Go.

You should use two hands.

Home alone never seen no flying saucer himself but if he do, that’s going to be a spooky time.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: ABC Disney, inclusive as all can be, right? That’s ABC Disney’s guy, the guy who seems to insinuate the violence against Tesla owners is somehow something to be joked about and funny or you know righteous. Bob Iger, does Mickey Mouse approve this message? Just think about the last 24 hours, we witnessed an amazing moment in history.

President Trump, Elon Musk, the team at SpaceX, they rescued two American astronauts on live television. They were only supposed to be there for eight days, they were there for 286 days, the SpaceX capsule splashed down right on time in the Gulf of America on a bright beautiful sunny day right off the coast of the free state, my state of Florida. There were even dolphins there to greet the astronauts.

This is the result of years of hard work, incredible ingenuity, engineering, dedication and frankly sheer genius. At the very same time, the left in America is cheering for Tesla’s demise.

Now, don’t forget, Tesla is an American company. As a matter of fact they produce the most made in America car in the country. Tens of thousands of Americans are employed by this company which is now under attack by domestic terrorists.

There’s nothing funny about this. This is sad. It’s pathetic. It’s soulless, and unfortunately, it is the state of the radical left, the Democratic Party. Their silence is deafening. The legacy media mob, their coverage is pathetic and the left should be ashamed of themselves but they simply have no shame.