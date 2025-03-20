Jim Jordan on Possible Judge Boasberg Impeachment: ‘All Options Are Still on the Table’

Wednesday on CNN, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, discussed the possibility of U.S. District Court Judge James Boasberg facing impeachment following his threats aimed at the Trump administration regarding efforts to deport criminal illegal aliens.

Jordan said “all options” were on the table regarding Boasberg.

“So, I just want to start with a simple question,” CNN host Kasie Hunt. “Do you believe, as President Trump does, that Judge Boasberg should be impeached?”

Jordan replied, “Well, normally, as Chief Justice Roberts has pointed out, the remedy for bad decisions is the appellate court. But it seems to me you may have something a little different here. This judge’s decision was so ridiculous, it seems to be political. And then, when you add to it the history of Judge Boasberg, his work with the FISA court back in the whole Trump-Russia baloney, that whole, you know, fake collusion thing that they talked about, the Democrats talked about forever, and then, of course, his sentencing of Kevin Clinesmith, the guy who lied to the FISA court, altered a document back during that same time frame, I think you might have here a judge who’s acting in a political fashion. That is a different question.”

“And so, for us Republicans, and I think folks on the Judiciary Committee, all options are still on the table,” he continued. “We’re going to do some research, we’re going to dig into this, and we’re going to find out. And then, I think when you really step back, Kasie, and look at how stupid the decision was by this judge, I mean, he basically said — well, not basically, he did say, turn the plane around, bring back gang members, hardened criminals, who’ve done all kinds of bad things, who are here illegally. Turn the plane around and bring those bad guys back to the country, I think just on its face, this is ridiculous. And so, it sure looks like the judge is acting in a political fashion.”

“OK, yes,” Hunt interjected. “I completely understand the argument that people are making about whether the planes should — whether these people should have been deported or not. I want to get a little bit more clarity on what you’re saying. What specifically has Judge Boasberg done that you believe is an impeachable offense under the constitutional description of high crimes and misdemeanors?”

“All I’m saying is if you’re acting in a political fashion and not just, you know, following the law — ruling on the law,” Jordan said. “And I would argue that, frankly, just his ruling in and of itself. Remember, the Constitution is pretty clear. Article 2, Section 1, very first sentence says, power in the executive branch shall be vested in a president of the United States. The president has the authority here. Second, he followed the statute predatory incursion, and that’s — that he followed the statute. And then, third, the president told the country he was going to do this. It’s not like it’s a surprise to anyone, let alone this judge. He campaigned on it and said he was going to do it. So, I think when you put all that together, that’s what makes this decision look so political on the part of Judge Boasberg.”

(h/t RCP Video)

