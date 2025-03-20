Schumer: ‘Lawless, Angry’ Trump Has Put United States in a Constitutional Crisis

During an interview that will air on Sunday’s “Meet the Press,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) told NBC’s Kristen Welker that the United States was in a “constitutional crisis.”

Welker said, “This week, the president called to impeach a judge who ruled against him on deportations of alleged Venezuelan gang members, as you know Supreme Court Justice John Roberts released a rare statement, rebuking the idea of using impeachment to settle judicial disagreements. Some constitutional scholars and fellow Democrats, Leader Schumer, say this is a constitutional crisis. Do you agree?”

Schumer said, “Yes, I do, Kristen. And democracy is at risk. Look, Donald Trump is a lawless, angry man. He thinks he should be king. He thinks he should do whatever he wants, regardless of the law, and he thinks judges should just listen to him. Now, we have to fight that back in every single way. And we actually have had over 100 cases in the courts where we’ve had a very good record of success. So Donald Trump, infuriated by that success, said judges should be impeached.”

He added, “Let me tell – Donald Trump and the American people, Democrats in the Senate will not impeach judges. Full stop.”

