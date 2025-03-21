Hostin: ‘We’re at an Existential Crisis,’ Dems Need to Stop Playing by the Rules

Sunny Hostin told her co-hosts Friday on ABC’s “The View” that President Donald Trump’s second term was an “existential crisis.”

According to Hostin, Democrats need to stop playing by the rules.

When asked about politicians skipping town halls, Hostin said, “It’s very un-American, and it’s cowardly. If you are just, you know, stepping in line the way Republicans generally do behind a candidate that is harming the economy, I mean, you need to listen to the people that put you in office. Instead of being so concerned about maintaining power, why not be more concerned with helping people? That’s the thing that I’m so much more concerned about.”

She continued, “In terms of Tesla’s stock, I think the bottom line is, the only thing that these oligarchs and these billionaires care about is their money. That’s what they care about. And it’s unfortunate that there will be Americans that will be harmed because of this Tesla stock going down but it’s also very unfortunate that many Americans will be harmed because of Elon Musk’s policies and because of what he is doing.”

Hostin added, “The Republicans have thrown out the rulebook. Democrats need to stop playing by those rules. Those rules don’t exist anymore. We’re at an existential crisis right now. We need to meet energy with energy. That’s why Chuck Schumer, who was here, I think, made a mistake by caving, by caving to the Republican Party. Lets fight them the way they fight.”

