Alex Marlow: Why Does Bob Iger Still Have a Job After ‘Snow White’ Debacle?

On Monday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about Disney and its “Snow White” remake.

Marlow said, “Bob Iger’s got to be really bad at his job, it’s just like no one ever mentions this. He seems like he’s terrible at his job. So, why does no one ever say this guy should get fired and move on to a different part of life?”

Breitbart News Senior Writer John Nolte answered that he thinks Iger has too much power and is probably the best Disney can do, but he’ll likely retire at the end of the year.

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo