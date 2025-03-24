John Nolte: Disney’s Woke ‘Snow White’ Failed Because It Denies Human Nature

On Monday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart News Senior Writer John Nolte discussed the latest “Snow White” film.

Nolte stated, “I just don’t understand this idea that people in Hollywood seem to believe that women don’t want true love. Who are they talking to? Everyone is looking for that one. … And most women really do want to be saved, they want a guy to come in and protect them. Women are wired to be nurturers, and men are wired to be problem-solvers, and our job — our primary job as men is to protect our family, and that includes our wife. And she’s off in this bizarre world where women don’t want to find true love, they want to be fearless leaders, and it just makes no sense, it’s just anti-human nature.”

