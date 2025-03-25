Blumenthal: Trump Administration Group Chat Potential Espionage Act Violation

Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said on Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that the Signal group chat on military strikes against the Houthis between Trump administration officials might be a violation of the “Espionage Act as well as the Federal Records and Presidential Records Act.”

Blumenthal said, “I’ve talked to some of the pilots who have undertaken these missions against the Houthis. They have very seriously threatening air defense systems that can shoot down our planes and the early warning that might have been given them about the targets, the human targets that were on the list, about the weather, about the weapon systems, about all of the details and the sequencing of what might happen in the events afterward to describe these kinds of very precise, specific details as undeserving of classification, top secret status is head spinning from the top officials of our security establishment.”

He added, “I agree there has to be accountability. If the facts are as reported, there should be resignations and there should be an investigation either by the Defense Department, IG inspector general or by the FBI. The specific security investigative service within the FBI, because there is potentially here a violation of the Espionage Act as well as the Federal Records and Presidential Records Act. There are serious potential violations of law at stake here. The denial that we’ve heard about this. material being classified is jaw dropping.”

