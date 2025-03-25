Devon Archer on Possible Pardon: ‘I Never Did Anything — I Was a Victim of Financial Fraud’

During an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Devon Archer, a former business partner of Hunter Biden, discussed his chance encounter with President Donald Trump at the NCAA wrestling championships in Philadelphia and the possibility of receiving a pardon.

Archer claimed he was caught up in a whistleblower report and was the victim in this circumstance.

“[S]o what did the President say to you?” host Jesse Watters asked.

“Well, I’m not going to divulge the exact words that he said. I don’t want to put words in his mouth, but I have to say it was like a gladiatorial Rome because we were at the NCAA finals,” Archer replied. “The energy was incredible. And I had gotten word from my attorney earlier that the President was discussing this, and he had acknowledged that he was going to do it, but I was sitting in the audience across the arena, and I saw some Secret Service rumblings, and they walked across the arena like Caesar and essentially pointed at me, and said, “The President wants to speak to you himself. And so I jumped over the railing and walked over slowly, and had about six minutes with the President where he gave me some very encouraging words. So, I’m very hopeful for that.”

“You didn’t think you’d ever need this because Joe Biden said he’d take care of you,” Watter said. “Isn’t that what he said?”

Archer said, “Absolutely, well, and so did Hunter. I mean, once a Biden always a Biden. I didn’t think — first of all, I didn’t think I’d need this because I never did anything. I was a victim of financial fraud in which I invested a lot of money and was taken down on a whistleblower that was blowing the whistle on Hunter.”

