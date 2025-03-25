Trump: Tariffs Will ‘Probably Be More Lenient than Reciprocal’

During an interview aired on Tuesday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Greg Kelly Reports,” President Donald Trump stated that his tariffs will “probably be more lenient than reciprocal, because if I was reciprocal, that would be very tough on people.”

Trump began by saying he doesn’t want “too many exceptions” to the tariffs.

He added, “I know some people are saying, oh, do you think it’s too much? Well, they’ve been doing this to us for many years, whether it’s China or India or Brazil or so many other places. And all we’re going to do, it’s reciprocal, we’re just going to be reciprocal. In fact, I’ll probably be more lenient than reciprocal, because if I was reciprocal, that would be very tough on people.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett