Jeffries: Trump Administration a ‘Toxic Combination’ of Arrogance, Incompetence

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) claimed Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” the current Trump administration was a “toxic combination” of arrogance and incompetence.

Co-host Joe Scarborough said, “The secretary of defense, using a commercial app, telling people on this chain, all of whom he did not know, that this mission was a go. That F-18s were about to launch at this time, that the target terrorist was was in sight. He then described when the second F-18s were launching again all over a commercial app. He said this is definitely when the first bombs will begin dropping, and on and on and on. Your response?”

Jeffries said, “It’s a stunning breach of America’s national security. The lives of our servicemen and women were put into danger. And this is all being done by the person, the Secretary of Defense, who is charged with protecting the safety and national security of the American people. The problem is, we could all see this coming. those who are paying close attention, as opposed to my Republican colleagues who are burying their heads in the sand. Pete Hegseth is the most unqualified person ever to lead the Department of Defense. Mitch McConnell knew it, Lisa Murkowski knew it, Susan Collins knew it, Democrats knew it. We warned the Trump administration and now the consequences are being felt. And this is a situation where the Trump administration is both arrogant and incompetent. That’s a toxic combination, and American lives are at risk.”

