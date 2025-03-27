Dem Rep. Meeks: Trump Needs to Be ‘Held Accountable’ for Signal Chat Cover Up

Representative Gregory Meeks (D-NY) said Thursday on CNN’s “News Central” that President Donald Trump needed to be “held accountable” for the Signal chat among senior national security officials.

Host Wolf Blitzer said, “I know you heard the testimony from Trump administration officials, senior intelligence and national security officials this week. Did they tell the truth about the nature of these very sensitive discussions during the course of this unsecured commercial app conversation on what’s called Signal?”

Meeks said, “They absolutely lied. They’ve been lying all along. They’ve tried to cover it up. Look, there’s been no there’s no question once you have heard this transmissions on this messaging app that there is a violation of our national security. This is something that should have been taken care of in a SCIF on a secure line. Had I or anyone else tried to talk about this situation, we would probably be prosecuted. The same should go here. Mr. Hegseth should be resigned or fired immediately.”

He continued, “It’s an absolute violation of our national security. It puts our pilots at risk. It is something that we’ve seen and then the cover-up afterwards. And sometimes, you know, people say the cover-up is just as bad as the act itself, when in fact, Mr. Goldberg was going to treat that confidential information better than these individuals, these secretaries that all were on that call. He wasn’t even going to disclose it until they denied it and said that there was nothing there. And once you read it, your eyes or you hear it, your ears are not lying to you.”

Meeks added, “It’s ridiculous, and I think that President Trump and all of them need to be held accountable.”

