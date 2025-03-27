GOP Rep. LaHood: Trump Admin. Houthi Chat Shouldn’t Have Been on Signal

On Wednesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “On Balance,” Rep. Darin LaHood (R-IL) stated that officials in the Trump administration should not have had the conversations they did about strikes against the Houthis over Signal.

Host Leland Vittert asked, “Why play hide the ball on this and deny what is so obvious to anybody with a brain, that this information was, at the time, classified military information?”

LaHood responded, “Well, again, this shouldn’t have been talked about over Signal or on [an] unsecured communication link like this. I think, I listened to Director Ratcliffe today and his explanation on why this wasn’t classified from his perspective on that. This would be a much different situation if there were casualties or if one of our pilots, unfortunately, had been hurt or killed…because the fault would have been put on the people that were on this. And so, that didn’t happen. I’m glad that didn’t happen.”

LaHood added that there is an investigation into the matter and we’ll have to see where that leads.

