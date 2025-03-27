Mark Kelly: If Hegseth Doesn’t Resign, Trump Should Fire Him

Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ) said Thursday on CNN’s “OutFront” that if Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth does not resign over the Signal chat among senior national security officials, President Donald Trump should fire him.

Kelly said, “When you plan a mission, the most closely held information is the timing when you’re going to launch where you’re going. In this case, Yemen, and when you’re going to get there, time on target, weapon systems you’re carrying. In this case, Pete Hegseth shared MQ-9, Tomahawk, F-18. all that information is the most sensitive, sensitive information we have. And any adversary would want to get that information. It could have made its way to Yemen. It didn’t in this case, we we dodged a really awful potential outcome.”

He added, “Sure, there are pilots that are nervous about the leadership in the Department of Defense, and that’s why I called for the Secretary of Defense’s resignation. And if he doesn’t resign, I think the president is in his rights and should fire him, dismiss him. When he was nominated for this position and went through the confirmation process. I sit on the Armed Services Committee very quickly. it became clear to me that he was not qualified for this. We’re about 60 something days into this administration and when you put unqualified people in really hard jobs, you get a really bad outcome. That’s what we saw this week.”

