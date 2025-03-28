Peter Schweizer: The Left’s Lawfare Started with Obama Using Anti-Terror Tactics Against Domestic Political Opponents

On Friday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart News Senior Contributor and Government Accountability Institute President Peter Schweizer discussed the origins of lawfare.

Schweizer stated, “The whole concept of lawfare was we’re going to go after terrorists, we’re going to try to tie up their assets overseas, we’re going to try to sue companies that they’re connected with, we’re going to harass them through the legal system. And the problem is, under Barack Obama and his National Security Division of the Justice Department, they decided, hey, we can use this against al-Qaeda, why can’t we use this against our domestic political opponents in the United States? So, it’s morphed into this thing that has become domestic lawfare.”

