Raskin: AG Bondi in ‘Opposition to the Rule of Law’

Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD) claimed Friday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that he finds it “sick” that Attorney General Pam Bondi was in “opposition to the rule of law” by saying judges should be impeached.

On Fox News, Bondi said, “Many judges need to be removed, Judge Howell, included Judge Reyes, Judge Boasberg. These judges obviously cannot be impartial. They cannot be objective. They are district judges trying to control our entire country, our entire country. And they’re trying to obstruct Donald Trump’s agenda.”

Guest host Alicia Menendez said, “Remove the attorneys, remove the judges and then you have the Speaker of the House acting like her backup singer saying much the same about federal judges. What role is Congress supposed to be playing in, in acting as a backstop to these efforts to undercut the judiciary?”

Raskin said, “Well, I mean, look how sick that is. Basically, anybody who is rendered any ruling they disapprove of, they think should be removed from the bench. Any lawyer who’s ever represented a party adverse to them, they think should be cleared out of the way. I mean, that is in naked opposition to the rule of law.”

He added, “I wonder if Attorney General Bondi could name one judge who she doesn’t think should be removed, who’s ruled against one of Trump’s executive orders, or one of the lawless actions undertaken by Elon Musk?”