Columbia Prof. McWhorter: Education Schools Teach Teachers How to Indoctrinate, Not How to Teach

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” Columbia University Associate Professor and New York Times columnist John McWhorter stated that “schools of education, too often, don’t teach anybody how to teach students things,” and “so often, it’s all tied up in how to teach students to be good leftist activists” and “all about social justice.”

While discussing failures within the American education system and a student suing her school over the quality of her education, McWhorter stated, “It’s partly the schools of education. It’s one of those things where, if you went to the typical education conference, you might be very surprised at how little people are taught how to educate. Instead, so often, it’s all tied up in how to teach students to be good leftist activists or how to teach students to be nice or there’s a code for all of this, empathy. And so, it’s all about social justice. And the people mean well. But what they’ve forgotten, and this really goes back to the 70s, but it’s extreme now, like so many things, is that schools of education, too often, don’t teach anybody how to teach students things, and that includes how to read.”

He continued, “And until we fix that, we’re going to continue to have cases like this. And it really is — it’s an American tragedy and nothing really ever seems to make a dent in it. Nowadays, we’re beginning to know about phonics, that, big surprise, to teach people how to read, unless they live in book-lined homes, you have to teach them how to sound out the words, boy, rocket science there. That’s something. But we’re going to keep getting that girl until education schools teach something called education.”

