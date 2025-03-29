Coons: I Didn’t Call for Milley to Resign over China Convos, He Was Just ‘Concerned’

On Friday’s broadcast of CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) responded to a question on if he called for then-Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley to resign over his conversations with China over a possible American attack by saying Milley only did so “Because he was so concerned about signals that the Chinese believed we were about to” attack.

After an exchange over whether Coons called for the resignation of then-Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin over other issues, co-host Joe Kernen asked, “When Gen. Milley said he would tell China if we were ever going to launch an attack –.”

Coons then cut in to say, “Because he was so concerned about signals that the Chinese believed we were about to.”

Kernen then cut in to ask, “[Y]ou don’t have a problem with him giving them a heads up and telling the Chinese leaders, you’ll hear from me if anything’s planned?”

Coons responded, “I think you’re mischaracterizing that exchange.”

Coons added that any military officer would have their career ended if they did something like the Signal exchange and that he believes both Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and White House National Security Adviser Mike Waltz should resign.

