Newsom: GOP Abuses Regulations, Lawfare As Well

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) said that the state has regulatory issues with building housing, “We own it, we have a responsibility to do something about it.” But regulations and lawfare are misused “on the other side of the political aisle as well.”

After saying there has been progress on high-speed rail and that the biggest issues were eminent domain and environmental issues, Newsom stated, “[A]s it relates to getting housing done and dealing with the supply-demand imbalance to deal with the affordability crisis, that explains more things in more ways on more days about California’s challenges, 100%, we have to have that same mindset, and we’re moving in that direction very aggressively. We own it, we have a responsibility to do something about it.”

Newsom continued, “But remember, it’s interesting, those rules were established in the 1970s by Republicans.” After blaming some of California’s issues on legislation signed by Reagan, he continued, “NEPA, that was Nixon. Clean Air Act, Nixon, Endangered Species Act, interestingly, Nixon. But it’s been weaponized. This lawfare has been weaponized, and Democrats, we need to call that out. But it’s also abused, again, on the other side of the political aisle as well.”

