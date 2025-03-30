Atlantic’s Goldberg: Trump Team Doesn’t Take National Security Seriously

On Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Jeffrey Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, said he released the Signal chat among senior national security officials to show that the Trump administration does not take national security seriously.

Goldberg said, “When they do something wrong, they go on the attack, and they attack the messenger. You know, and the odd thing about this one is I didn’t really actually do anything. I’d like to claim that I was some bold investigative reporter. All I did was answer a message request from Mike Waltz on Signal and the rest of it just came on my phone. So, even if I had those terrible character traits that they ascribed to me, all I did was simply print what they said.”

Host Kristen Welker asked, “Do you have any regrets, any second thoughts about how you handled the situation at all?”

Goldberg said, “No, I mean, I wish I had not been put in the position to have to release the more sensitive texts, but the only reason I did that was because they said we were lying about what we had, and they were trying to cover up what was obviously a massive national security breach. Journalists, I hope, operate in the public interest. The public needs to know that they don’t take national security seriously, so that’s why I put out what I did.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN