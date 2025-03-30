Bennet: Democrats Have ‘Lost Touch with Working People’

Senator Michael Bennet (D-CO) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that “the Democratic Party has lost touch with working people in our country.”

Host Kristen Welker asked, “Let me ask you about the future of the Democratic Party. Senator, you have stopped short of calling for Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to step down. You were critical of his striking a deal to avert a government shutdown, effectively siding with Republicans, but you did say, ‘It’s important for leaders to know when it’s time to go.’ Do you still have confidence in leader Schumer?”

Bennet said, “I think a much more important question is what we are going to do as the Democratic Party, to create a compelling view for Americans that will allow us to lead again. We should have never lost to Donald Trump once, much less twice. There are many things I blame Donald Trump for, as you can tell from the conversation we’ve had today, but getting elected president isn’t one of those things.”

He added, “The Democratic Party has lost touch with working people in our country at a time when 50 years of trickle-down economics has meant that most Americans feel like no matter how hard they work, their kids are not going to live a life better than the life they lead. I think the Democratic Party needs to use this moment of having been repudiated at the national level to figure out a creative and imaginative agenda for the 21st century that’s going to lift the fortunes of working people and the middle class all across this country.”

