Marlow: ‘National Disgrace’ Democratic-Tied Judges Blocking Trump’s Agenda

Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow said on this week’s broadcast of FNC’s “Sunday Morning Futures” that it was a “national disgrace” that Democratic-tied judges are attempting to block President Donald Trump’s agenda.

Discussing Federal Judge James Boasberg, host Maria Bartiromo said, “So this judge has gotten four cases against the White House., coincidence?

Marlow said, “Of course not. It’s not a coincidence, Maria, what’s going on is judge shopping. This is a practice that’s been in play since 1988 when Congress changed laws so that you don’t have to have any connection to the jurisdiction where you’re filing cases. The Democrats have figured this out, their lawfare machine which is very well funded, very well organized, and they’re targeting specific judges to try to have a judicial coup against the President of the United States.”

He added, “It is now the point now where Donald Trump, if he wants an executive action, he needs unanimous consent from 700 odd judges essentially. This is tyranny, but unfortunately there’s no quick way to stop it. We need to change these rules right away. They’re targeting these judges and it’s blocking just about every element of the agenda from what DOGE is doing to DEI to rolling back some of the trans stuff to deregulation to trying to deport illegally child molesters. They can’t do any of it unless all these judges sign on to it which they’re not. They’re Democratic-tied. You all know what’s going on. This is truly a national disgrace.”

