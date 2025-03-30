Warner: Trump Administration ‘Insults’ Americans by Saying Signal Chat Not Classified

Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) claimed Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that Trump administration officials who were saying the content of a Signal group chat on military strikes against the Houthis was not classified information was insulting Americans.

Host Martha Raddatz said, “There have been very strong denials from the administration that there was anything classified. So, quite simply, was this classified information or not?”

Warner said, “Absolutely. It was such a nature when you are doing the actual battle plans and the timing, what type of aircraft were being sent out, if you had a traditional military officer or a CIA caseworker and you were this sloppy and careless with this classified information, you would be fired no doubt about it.”

Raddatz said, “So let’s talk about this, though. They keep saying it was not classified, and what is the confusion there? Could Pete Hegseth have since made it unclassified? Do different agencies have different classification?”

Warner said, “There is no question, regardless of agency, that this was classified. And the point, what I wish Hegseth and those folks who are obfuscating, giving them the benefit of the doubt, I think they’re lying. They should know this is classified.

He added, “It insults the intelligence of the American people when somebody says, oh, no, nothing classified here.”

