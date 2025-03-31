Biden Book Co-Author Parnes: ‘I Think Every Democrat Has a Story’ About See His Decline, He Didn’t Recognize Swalwell

On Monday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Cuomo,” The Hill Senior Political Correspondent Amie Parnes, one of the co-authors of “FIGHT, Inside the Wildest Battle for The White House”, said that “I think every Democrat has a story…where they saw President Biden not in the best terms.” And that Biden once couldn’t remember who Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) was.

Host Chris Cuomo asked, “Do you believe that Democrats hid that Biden wasn’t up to running again?”

Parnes answered, “I think every Democrat has a story, and we talk about some of that in here, where they saw President Biden not in the best terms. We detail, for instance, Congressman Swalwell, who was there, looking at him. They came face to face at a congressional picnic and the Congressman had to cue Biden as to who he was. This was someone who ran against him in 2020. He’s very vocal. He’s out there. Someone like President Biden — in Biden’s heydays, he would know who he was. He didn’t know. We have other details in the book about a makeup artist coming in on his international trips to kind of prep him before meetings with foreign leaders. We have all of these details in the book.”

