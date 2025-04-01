Bessent: Other Countries Will Have Chance ‘To Lower Their Tariffs’, Other Barriers

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that under President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariff plan, other countries “will have the opportunity to lower their tariffs” and lower non-tariff barriers, as well as ending currency manipulation and subsidization.

Host Sean Hannity asked, “Why would the markets become skittish over the ‘uncertainty’ over what tariffs will remain or leave? You can see, at the last minute, countries like India are like, okay, I’m ready to make a deal now, the same with Great Britain, and it’s the same with other European countries, I’m ready to talk now, because the deadline is coming.”

Bessent responded, “April 2, we are going to disclose the reciprocal tariffs. I’m not going to get out ahead of President Trump. He’s going to announce them 3:00 on Wednesday. And I think, for the first time in decades, probably since I was a college student, we’re going to see fair trade. And everyone will have the opportunity to lower their tariffs, lower their non-tariff barriers, stop the currency manipulation, stop subsidizing labor, stop subsidizing, stop providing cheap loans, and make the global trading system fair for American workers again.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett