Mexican President Vows to Assist Migrant Caravans As Another One Is Expected to Form

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said her government is working to assist migrant caravans trekking through Mexico, as another caravan is expected to start in Honduras on Sunday.

During her morning news conference, Sheinbaum announced that the current caravan that was trekking through Mexico had largely dissolved, with most migrants returning to the southern states of her country.

“Over the past two years, nearly ten or more such caravans have arrived,” Sheinbaum said. “While they are part of the caravan, arrangements are made to ensure they receive the minimum attention required regarding their human rights. There is a great deal of experience in handling this; it does not call for any special or extraordinary measures.”

Her comments confirm a report by Breitbart News Foundation that revealed that Mexican authorities were escorting the caravan and providing them with auditoriums to stay. However, Sheinbaum claims that since the start of the Trump administration, no caravan has reached the northern border.

She claimed that her government had worked to inform the caravans that they would not be able to enter the United States. Sheinbaum’s information matches an ongoing social media campaign by the United States Embassy in Mexico pointing out that the recent midterm elections did not change current immigration laws or procedures.

Sheinbaum also confirmed that yet another caravan is preparing in Honduras and expected to enter Mexico in the near future.

“Any arriving caravan—which, incidentally, should also be addressed from within Honduras, given that it originates there—will be handled in the same way we have managed the groups of people who have entered.”

The issue has garnered a lot of attention in recent days as the Trump administration has warned Mexico to stop caravans or face tariffs. The pressure has forced Sheinbaum to walk a fine line between keeping the U.S. happy and keeping her base happy, under claims of protecting human rights.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart News Foundation. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.