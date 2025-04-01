GOP Rep. Zinke: Broad Tariffs ‘Hurt a Lot of People’, Tariffs Need to Be ‘Short’, for Clear Purpose

On Monday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Cuomo,” Rep. Ryan Zinke (R-MT) stated that tariffs are useful for fair trade agreements and ensuring a needed manufacturing base, but “tariffs, broadly applied, also hurt a lot of people.” And we have to “make sure the tariffs are short and they’re for a purpose and that purpose should be narrowly defined.”

Zinke said, “Montana’s probably hurt most, because 86% of our trade comes from our friends to the north, Canada. Montana has a long relationship and a great relationship with our friends to the north. But tariffs, I’m hoping, are short. But tariffs have to be for a purpose. When you apply tariffs, what is the end result you expect?”

He added, “I agree that we’re vulnerable with critical minerals, with — that America needs to be able to manufacture without relying on allies or our fickle friends or our adversaries. … But tariffs, broadly applied, also hurt a lot of people.”

Zinke further stated, “I’ll give an example, there [are] a lot of automobile dealers in Montana and across the country that sell foreign products. There [are] people out there, salesmen, there [are] repair people, there [are] all types of things that are great products, but you’re going to target on those, and it’s going to hurt. And what my wish is and my hope is, look, I understand that tariffs, we need fair…trade policies. We need fair agreements between the two. But just make sure the tariffs are short and they’re for a purpose and that purpose should be narrowly defined.”

