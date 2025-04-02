James Carville: Trump Is ‘Going Power Mad’ over Tariffs

Democratic strategist James Carville said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “The Beat” that President Donald Trump has gone “power mad” over tariffs.

Carville said, “I think voters are getting very, very apprehensive about this. No one can figure these tariffs out. When The Wall Street Journal editorial page, as you and I know and everybody who watches this thing knows, they’re some of the most conservative people in the country.”

Host Ari Melber said, “I mean, are they tariffs or are they just taxes on working people?”

Carville said, “They’re just Trump going power mad. He gets in there and he figures, I don’t have to get approval from Congress, I don’t need to bring it to the cabinet, I can just do this. And so the the idea that he can just do something on his own unilaterally has great appeal to him. And then, of course, everybody’s got to call him to get — because you can exempt people. And so he likes getting you up. He loves having foreign people call and say, hey, can you exempt, you know, Finnish steel from these tariffs or whatever it is, and it’s all just a play. There’s no policy behind it. It’s just his ego playing itself out in public, and it’s going to hurt a ton of people that you can’t imagine.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN