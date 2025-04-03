Pritzker: Trump’s Tariffs ‘Are Like Bringing COVID Back,’ Going to Have Long Term Effect

Governor JB Pritzker (D-IL) said Thursday on MSNBC’s “The Beat” that President Donald Trump’s new tariffs are “like bringing COVID back.”

Pritzker said, “Today, as well as yesterday, he basically shot the U.S. economy in the foot. And we’re now all going to suffer from this.”

He continued, “Here’s what happened today in the markets: business people, investors from around the world that invest in U.S. markets are basically pulling back and recognizing that the medium-term and long-term prospects for the United States under Donald Trump are worse than they have been in quite some time. So, a 5% downdraft in the market in one day is just the beginning. They understand that there is likely to be a recession caused by Donald Trump, and that because of the tariffs, taxes essentially are going up on ordinary Americans who keep this. economy going.”

Pritzker added, “This is self-inflicted. This is not COVID. You know, Donald Trump did nothing to counteract COVID, and we saw what happened to the markets back then as a result. But this is Donald Trump literally causing COVID and bringing that to the markets with his tariffs. The tariffs are a tax on ordinary Americans. and they are like bringing COVID back. It’s going to have a long term effect on Americans.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN