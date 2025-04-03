Vance: ‘We Were Prepared’ for ‘Radical Courts’ to Interfere with Deportation Efforts

During an interview with Thursday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Vice President JD Vance said the Trump administration was prepared for liberal judges at the federal level interfering with deportation efforts.

Vance said the Trump administration was willing to litigate all the way to the Supreme Court.

“We can limit the jurisdiction of certain courts,” Vance said. “Even when certain courts make a ruling, say that you’re not allowed to deport a person for a certain reason, we can still deport that person for another reason. So it’s not like deportations have stopped, but yes, the radical courts are a problem. But our view here is we knew we were going to have this fight. We were prepared for it.”

“We’re going to litigate it all the way to the Supreme Court,” he continued. “We think that we’re going to win. And when we do win, that will end this question permanently. Think about this. The Democrats, they’re spending so many resources fighting the deportation of gang members. You have to ask, where are their priorities? But we knew they were going to do this. We’re prepared for it, Lawrence, and we’re going to fight all the way to the top of the courts.”

