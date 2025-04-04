Lutnick: ‘You’re Going to See the Renaissance of American Manufacturing’

On Thursday’s broadcast of FNC’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick predicted a “renaissance of American manufacturing.”

“Now, we’re not going to have all factories come back, like clothing manufacturing — that’s tough to bring back, but what kind of manufacturing are you talking about returning here?” host Jesse Watters asked.

“You can’t just give that away,” Lutnick replied. “See, what’s going to happen is robotics are going to replace the cheap labor that we’ve seen all across the world. I mean, think of what our factories did. They went to the cheapest labor in the whole world, slave labor, cheap labor, the worst environmental conditions, polluting the heck out of it and then we bring back those cheap products here, and we feel good about ourselves because we don’t see the pain.

He continued, “But the pain is in our workers, the American workers have been given the raw deal. And what’s going to happen now is we’re going to build factories, and we’re going to train, we’re going to have trade craft, we’re going to do the greatest set of training ever, and our high school educated people, they’re going to train to do robotics mechanics.”

“It’s kind of like a supercharged BMW mechanic, you know, like you just can fix those robots,” Lutnick added. “You can build air conditioning as an example, but that’s for a fab or for a semiconductor factory. These are great paying jobs that our Americans — we are going to have five million of those jobs coming, and America is going to retool. It’s going to do manufacturing and robotics can so as well, you’ve never seen anything like it when you’re going to see the renaissance of American manufacturing coming because Donald Trump is bringing them back. He’s driving them back. Six-trillion dollars he said today he’s got committed to America. It’s unbelievable.”

