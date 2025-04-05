Duffy: New York Transit Isn’t Cost-Effective, if They Don’t Fix It, We’ll Pull Funds

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy stated that “we need to send DOGE into the MTA and actually look at how they spend their money and look at the fraud, the waste, and the abuse, pull it out, and start to make these projects efficient and cost-effective.” And the department’s position to transit systems is “if you don’t clean up your act, we’re not going to invest in you.”

Duffy said, “[T]he mayor has indicated they’ve made some progress. I’ve got other stats that’ll say they haven’t. But the mayor has sent more law enforcement officers into the subway system. But this is really a failure of the governor of New York, right? She’s someone who wants to invest more in the MTA — which is the transit system in New York — and she really doesn’t do anything to look at the bottom line of how they spend their money, how much of it goes to security, how much is to make it beautiful and safe. They have homelessness and crazy people that live and reside inside of subways. And so, it’s unacceptable.”

He continued, “And so, we at the Department of Transportation, we actually partner with a lot of the transit systems around the country. We give them a lot of federal taxpayer money to help them run their systems. And our position is, if you don’t clean up your act, we’re not going to invest in you. If you do it well, and you have beautiful trains that are on time and that are safe, we’ll make those investments as taxpayers. But, if you don’t, we’re going to pull the money and we’ll put it somewhere else. And, again, they have a choice. I was telling the Transit Authority and the governor, Laura, we need to send DOGE into the MTA and actually look at how they spend their money and look at the fraud, the waste, and the abuse, pull it out, and start to make these projects efficient and cost-effective.”

