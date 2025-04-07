GOP Sen. Kennedy: Tariffs Are Restrictions on Freedom, Other Countries Have Abused Us

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Arena,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) said that he wants to see other nations lower their tariffs on the U.S. and the U.S. lower its tariffs on them and tariffs are “just interventions by government. They restrict the freedom of people and businesses. I believe the lower tariffs on both sides, the better.” But “there has been abuse by other countries with respect to the U.S.” And the overall impact of the Trump tariff plan is an unknown.

Kennedy began by saying, “I want to see foreign nations lower their tariffs and then us lower our tariffs. If I were Prime Minister Carney, I would think about offering President Trump zero tariffs from Canada on the U.S. and ask him to reciprocate. When you think about it, tariffs are — no matter who does them — they’re just interventions by government. They restrict the freedom of people and businesses. I believe the lower tariffs on both sides, the better.”

He continued, “Now I understand where the president’s coming from, Kasie, and I think you do too. America is rich. Our people like to buy stuff. Every foreign business in the world wants to sell into America. The president’s just saying, if you’re a foreign business and you want to sell to Americans and take our money, then move here and hire our people. And he’s right, there has been abuse by other countries with respect to the U.S.”

Kennedy further stated that he doesn’t know what the overall impact of the tariffs will be and he thinks Trump will change his approach if they don’t work.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett