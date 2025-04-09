Biden Book Co-Author: Media ‘All Tried to Get at’ Biden’s Mental Acuity

On Tuesday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Finnerty,” The Hill Senior Political Correspondent Amie Parnes, one of the co-authors of “FIGHT, Inside the Wildest Battle for The White House”, said that members of the media “all tried to get at” President Joe Biden’s “mental acuity and his age.” But the White House would shoot them down and “Clearly, we were all on to something.”

While discussing issues with Biden’s mental condition, host Rob Finnerty asked, “Why didn’t anyone speak up sooner? Did anyone talk about that?”

Parnes answered, “I think we certainly tried. I am a member of the press who covered Biden. I know that we all tried to get at his mental acuity and his age. I’m not trying to excuse anything, but, the White House, constantly, would tell us that we didn’t know what we were talking about and that it was false. Clearly, we were all on to something. We were seeing — we were watching everything unfold. But, I think, now, with our book, you can see exactly what was going on behind the scenes.”

Finnerty responded, “Yeah, I’m with you. And I was here, throughout the entirety of that time, and I will say, Amie, just from my seat, 2021, 2022, people called us — we were fringe, we were pariahs to even mention that something might not be right with Joe Biden.”

