Maureen Dowd: ‘Americans Have Always Been Susceptible to Con Men’ Like Trump

Wednesday, on MSNBC’s “The Beat,” New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd claimed that Americans “have always been susceptible to con men” like President Donald Trump.

Dowd said, “Trump, it’s like being governed. by an id. I mean, his biographers always said he would get distilled to his essence. I think he’s at his essence.”

She continued, “He’s the mad king, the highchair king. You can’t say he can’t multitask because right now, he was wrecking the economy. He has wrecked our relationship with our allies. He has wrecked our standing in the world. He has wrecked the Kennedy Center. He has wrecked the Oval Office, it looks like Caesars Palace now. But today he issued an executive order making sure that the water pressure in showers was right. So the guy can do many things at once.”

Host Ari Melber asked, “What does it tell us about us?”

Dowd said, “Well you know, Americans have always been susceptible to con men certainly. And, you know, it was funny because today was the day when it’s like that scene in movies and literature where the con man, you realize the con man really doesn’t have the product. You know, you’re conned, and that’s when the market freaked out. And the market is one of the few things he cares about. So he had to backtrack.”

