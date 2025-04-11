Vance: Deportation Case ‘Full-Blown Confrontation’ Between Trump and Courts

Former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance said Friday on MSNBC’s “The Beat” that the Supreme Court ruling the federal government must facilitate return a man deported to El Salvador had become a “full-blown confrontation” between the administration and the courts.

Vance said, “The question I think we’re all asking ourselves this week, watching event after event after event, is will the fever dream ever break? Right. We’re already watching today an administration that’s in open defiance of a court order, a judge who said, update me on the status of this man who you have conceded you unlawfully deported. And the. Government responded, oh, judge, it’s not convenient for us to do that. So I think we really are at this moment. I mean, we’ve watched this progressively, Ari. There’s been the debate about are we in a constitutional crisis? And the answer to that question is now very clear.”

She added, “We are in a full-blown confrontation between this White House and the courts. And the question is, do the courts have the serious level of, of teeth of enforcement ability at some point? Will they step in and tell the White House we said it, and we mean it?”

