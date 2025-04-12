Maher: Democrats Ditched Working-Class, But Trump’s Tariffs Won’t Work

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher criticized the tariffs proposed by President Donald Trump but said Democrats have ditched working-class voters.

Former Trump Adviser Steve Bannon said that the coalition President Donald Trump has built a strong coalition, “and it’s only going to get bigger, because he’s bringing back American manufacturing jobs to working-class people. And the Democratic Party abandoned working-class people for the credentialed class that you talk about all the time. And you can’t cosplay being a populist, if you’re not prepared to take hard things like the trade deal.”

Maher responded to the statement that Democrats “abandoned working-class people for the credentialed class” by saying, “Yeah.” And agreed that you can’t fake being populist.

Later in the show, Maher said that President Donald Trump’s tariffs are a “quixotic attempt to bring back an era in this country that is just gone with the wind, the manufacturing.”

