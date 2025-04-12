Maher: ‘I’m Glad the Cops Are Getting Their Morale Back’ Under Trump

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said that he is “glad the cops are getting their morale back” under President Donald Trump.

While discussing his meeting with President Donald Trump, Maher said that Trump was okay with Maher correcting him on claims that Maher has only criticized Trump.

Maher continued, “Moving Israel’s embassy to Jerusalem, loved it. The border did need to be controlled. I’m glad the cops are getting their morale back. DEI had gone too far. Biological men shouldn’t be playing women’s sports. Europe should pay for their defense. And, of course, it makes sense that Arab countries should take in Arab refugees, like the million Syrians who wound up in Germany when Saudi Arabia took none. He said to me, you’re right, they took none. I said, well, you should remind your boyfriend in Saudi Arabia of that the next time you see him. He laughed. I never felt I had to walk on eggshells around him. And, honestly, I voted for Clinton and Obama, but I would never feel comfortable talking to them the way I was able to talk with Donald Trump. That’s just how it went down, make of it what you will. Me, I feel it’s emblematic of why the Democrats are so unpopular these days.”

