Science Reveals Spark of Light Occurs at Moment of Conception

On Monday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about life and abortion.

Marlow began by saying, “[W]hen a sperm enters an egg, apparently, a burst of light appears, marking the creation of life.”

After playing a video of the event, Marlow stated, “So, it’s — are the signs not there to live a Godly life, ladies and gentlemen? I think they’re there. … The left, they have their own way that anyone who’s not being perfect in the womb can just get killed.”

