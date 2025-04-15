Alex Marlow: Why Trump’s Rare Earths Reset Is Necessary

On Tuesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about American policy on rare earth minerals.

Marlow said that some rare earth minerals aren’t rare in terms of quantity, but are just hard to extract, “and we don’t go and get them for some reason that will be familiar to all of you, it’s really the environmentalism. … China, that does not care about environmental impact, at all, the biggest polluters on earth, by a mile, they’re just the ones who have completely dominated this market. … [I]t is such rank hypocrisy by us that we will not tap our own resources and we would prefer to have China…to continue to dominate in this world.”

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo