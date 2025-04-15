FNC’s Ingraham: There Is a ‘Sickness on the Left’ — ‘It’s a Mind Virus that Seems to Be Getting Worse’

During her show’s opening monologue on Monday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle,” host Laura Ingraham commented on the alleged criminals are being heralded as heroes.

According to the Fox News personality, the belief system was a product of a “mind virus.”

Partial transcript as follows:

INGRAHAM: All right, while everyone’s wondering how low the market could go, the Angle’s wondering how low can the Democrats go. There is a sickness on the Left. It’s a mind virus that seems to be getting worse, one where killers and other criminals become deities. As long as criminals target what the liberals despise, they will be treated with empathy and understanding, even reverence.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TAYLOR LORENZ, JOURNALIST: This is the United States of America, as if we don’t lionize criminals, as if we don’t have, you know, stan murderers of all sorts and we give them Netflix shows.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Attention, chippies like Taylor Lorenz even brag about how cool they are for standing up for the man charged with murdering a well-known health insurance CEO.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

LORENZ: I saw the biggest audience growth that I’ve ever seen because people were like, oh, somebody, some journalist is actually speaking to the anger that we feel, you’re going to see women especially that feel like, oh, my god, right, like here’s this man who — who’s revolutionary, who’s famous, who’s handsome, who’s young, who’s smart, he’s a person that seems this like this morally good man, which is hard to find.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Yes, this is really funny, funny for Brian Thompson’s wife and children, you think. Now there’s nothing funny about how unhinged and how psychotic the far left has become. Women and men fetishizing over a killer like he’s some new Abercrombie model. And again, it’s good for a few chuckles.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Let’s begin with the story everyone is still talking about the arrest of Luigi Mangione, alleged CEO killer, and the reason conjugal visit is trending on Google.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Are TV personality stoking more killer worship? Of course, they are. I mean, it’s not their intention, but they are. They normalize the crime when they downplay it for some cheap applause line.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This is confusing as a straight man to me. I don’t know what I’m supposed to do to attract women. One day it’s, do more work around the house. The next, to be a better listener. And now, apparently it’s, execute the leader of a Fortune 500 company, which one is it, ladies?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Of course, we all know that line wouldn’t have made late night if the victim had, let’s say, been the head of a Left-wing NGO, heaven forbid. But legitimizing murder never acceptable. But I’m sure there are plenty of disappointed fringe leftists out there today after learning that another would-be Trump assassin is in custody.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: In February, the bodies of Tatiana Casap and Donald Mayer were found in their home in the village of Waukesha. Both had been shot, their son, 17 year old, Nikita Casap was later arrested in Kansas. Now, a federal search warrant says Casap wrote a manifesto calling for the assassination of President Donald Trump to start a revolution, to quote, save the white race. The warrant says Casap talked about his plans with other people who encouraged him and helped him.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Look, at least we know more about him than we do about Thomas Crooks and the vicious hyperbole of our political leaders, it’s clearly making things worse. Every politician knows when he or she uses words like Hitler or Nazi to describe someone, there is a risk that someone will hear those words and decide to take matters into their own hands.

After Butler and the failed plot at Trump International, you’d think that everyone would take it down a notch, but they didn’t. After dining out on January 6th for four years, Democrats have spawned the rage generation.

(VIDEO PLAYING)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: What democracy looks like.

CROWD: What democracy looks like.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Tell me what democracy looks like.

CROWD: Tell me what democracy looks like.

CROWD: Ho, ho, Elon Musk has got to go.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: The irony is lost on them, of course. The cars they drove as a badge of honor just a year ago, they are now torch and scratching or laughing and enjoying the moments when others are. 40 year old, Jamison Wagner was arrested for arson attacks on Tesla in Albuquerque. And also, on the Republican Party headquarters there. The guy is less than a zero, but the Trump and Elon haters, he’s kind of a folk hero.

There are some Democrats who do seem clued in, however, especially when the violence and the crime hits close to home, as it did over Passover, when Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro’s residence was broken into and set ablaze, allegedly by this freak Cody Balmer, who said he would have taken a hammer to the governor if he could have.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GOV. JOSH SHAPIRO (D-PA): This kind of violence is becoming far too common in our society, and I don’t give a damn if it’s coming from one particular side or the other, directed at one particular party or another, or one particular person or another, it is not OK, and it has to stop. We have to be better than this.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: 100 percent correct. This is appalling. President Trump was asked about it today.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Have you attributed a motive through the FBI investigation behind the attack on Governor Josh Shapiro over the weekend?

DONALD TRUMP (R), PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: No, I haven’t, but the attacker was not a fan of Trump, I understand, just from what I read and from what I’ve been told. The attacker basically wasn’t a fan of anybody. He’s probably just a whack job and certainly a thing like that cannot be allowed to happen.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Thankfully, Shapiro and his wife are OK. But now it’s time for his party to step up and with one voice, all of them, in unison, condemn all the hate and the violence. Supreme Court justices shouldn’t have to worry about their security when they author an opinion. A senator shouldn’t have to worry when he is at a restaurant. A Congressman shouldn’t have to fear playing a baseball game, and a presidential candidate should never have to be ushered off stage with blood streaming down his cheek. And of course, his supporters shouldn’t have to wonder if they’re risking their lives to attend a rally.

So Democrats tell your party to debate, don’t destroy. Heaven forbid if one of these deranged fanatics finally get their way and yes, there are obviously nuts on both sides and heated rhetoric has been around since our founding. But Republicans do not equivocate when Democrats are threatened, we rally.

Remember, for Christians, this is Holy Week. It’s a time to reflect on Christ’s life and teaching, his suffering, and of course, the great miracle of His resurrection and our redemption. And we all, whatever you believe, we have the God given right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. What a blessing. So let’s start acting like it. And that’s the Angle.