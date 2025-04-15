Matthews: Trump Has ‘Weird Love’ for ‘Our Enemies,’ Attacks Our Allies

Tuesday, during an appearance on “Morning Joe,” long-time MSNBC personality Chris Matthews claimed President Donald Trump has a “weird love” for the enemies of the United States.

Matthews said, “We are taking friends and turning them into enemies. We’re turning enemies and making them into friends. It is all 180 craziness in the world. We lash out at our best friends, our people who are becoming our best friends since the Vietnam war. And certainly, with Canada, nobody in America has any animus towards Canada. There is none in America, anywhere. No one has a problem with Canada. And so we fight with our best friends that we go visit over there, and we sometimes get confused. ‘Oh, we’re not in our country. No, we’re in Canada, a friendly country.’

He added, “Nobody thinks Russia is on our side. Nobody thinks North Korea is on our side, or Iran or China. We know who our enemies are, they’re geopolitical. They’re obvious. They’re factual. But Trump has this weird love of Hungary, of Russia, of North Korea. And in the strangest way, he wants to make friends with our enemies. What is he up to? I don’t have any conspiracy theories, but I do not get it. I do not get what this guy’s love of Russia particularly is. And to always be always forgiving them.”

