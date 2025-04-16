Alex Marlow: Harvard Wants to Be ‘Independent’ But Is Still Taking Taxpayer Funds

On Wednesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about Harvard’s battle with the Trump administration.

Marlow stated, “Harvard’s reaction to Trump was saying that [it] would not surrender its independence or its constitutional rights. No one’s asking for them to surrender constitutional rights, and they’re not independent. They take money, still. They’re still taking a lot of money from the government. Hillsdale College doesn’t take money from the government.”

