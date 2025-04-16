CNN’s Enten: Regretful Trump Voters Do ‘Not Exist’

CNN senior data reporter Harry Enten said Wednesday on CNN’s “News Central” that media reports about President Donald Trump’s voters regretting their choice was “fanciful.”

Enten said, “I hear all these stories, all these articles, all the Trump voters, they regret what they did back in 2024. I’m here to tell you, uh-uh. Very few of them regret what they did back in 2024. What are we talking about? Trump voters, looking back at 2024, we got a new poll out. The poll was conducted this month. What percentage would change their vote to a different candidate? We’re talking just 2%, just 2%. That’s not even a wide spot on the road.”

He continued, “Then you ask, okay, the same question that Kamala Harris voters and it turns out the numbers are rather similar. If folks got to be able to redo their vote that they had back in 2024, would the result be any different? I doubt it would be. I doubt if it would be or if it would still be extremely close. The bottom line is for all this talk of Trump voters regretting their vote in the numbers, it really just doesn’t show up.”

Enten added, “The bottom line is this, if there’s some idea out there that Trump voters are going around, ‘Man, I wish I had voted for Kamala Harris instead of Donald Trump.’ The numbers say that it is a fanciful universe. It really, for the most part, does not exist.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN