Homan: Dem Senators Visiting El Salvador Prison ‘Disgusting’

Trump administration border czar Tom Homan said Wednesday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends” that Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) and other Democrats’ plans to go to El Salvador to conduct a welfare check on Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran migrant, was “disgusting.”

LAWRENCE JONES: Truly incredible. This comes as House Democrats reportedly planning to send a delegation to the megaprison where he’s being held. Let’s bring in the man himself, border czar Tom Homan joins us now. Tom, I just want to focus on one portion when the senator said that he was abducted. As the former leader of ICE, what do you say to him?

HOMAN: He wasn’t abducted. He is an MS-13 gang member. Classified as a terrorist. That was removed from this country. So we got rid of a dangerous person, an El Salvadorian national, returned to the country of El Salvador to his home. We removed him from the United States, a public safety threat, exactly what should have happened. I’m just as disgusted that any congressional representative is going to run though El Salvador to his aid when yesterday I read in his state, an illegal alien charged with murder was released back into the community and and ICE detainer wasn’t honored and ICE had to go find him in his state, in his state. In his state! The murderer of Rachel Morin yesterday listened to the testimony, listened to the mother on Hannity last night, if you are not human, your heart wasn’t broken, in his state. But rather than taking care of the constituents in his state, the victims of illegal crime in his state, he’s going to run to El Salvador to protect an MS-13 terrorist. It’s just disgusting.