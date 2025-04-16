Laurence Tribe: We Have an ‘Impending Police State’ Under Trump

Left-wing commentator and Harvard Law professor emeritus Laurence Tribe claimed Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that President Donald Trump’s administration was causing “an impending police state.”

Tribe said, “I been in school for 50 years studying the constitution, teaching about it. It doesn’t enforce itself. It takes human beings of character to take it seriously. And when for whatever combination of cultural and social reasons, the nation selects someone who clearly has no respect for the constitution, someone who is cruel, someone who is without moral principle this is what we see. We see a tinhorn dictator interacting with a wannabe dictator in the United States, in the Oval Office, seeing whether one of them can outdo the other in mocking the U.S. Supreme Court, clearly defying its mandate that we make a reasonable effort to facilitate the return of a human being.”

He added, “It’s not just immigrants, they’re important, but it’s all of us. If the United States government can do what Trump claims and that is just grab people off the street, make claims about them that you never present to a judge, whisk them away to a prison colony in El Salvador, a place notorious for torturing people, for getting them to perform slave labor, if that can happen to Kilmar Abrego Garcia it can happen to anybody. Any of us can claim we didn’t do anything but who can listen if you’re on a plane on the way out of the country before anyone catches up? That’s what we have. We have an impending police state. Very few people are standing up. I’m proud to say that Harvard University took a stand.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN