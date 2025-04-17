Jeffries: SCOTUS Needs to ‘Aggressively’ Enforce Orders Against Trump Administration

House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said Wednesday on CNN’s “Inside Politics” that the Supreme Court needed to “aggressively” enforce its orders against the Trump administration.

Host Dana Bash said, “I want to turn to the administration and the Judicial Branch of the United States government. The Trump administration is finding ways to defy the courts on a few fronts right now. One is refusing to bring back Kilmar Abrego Garcia. Another example is continuing to block the Associated Press from covering the president, despite a judge ordering the White House to treat the AP like other news organizations. I know that you have said that the president, defying court orders, would create a constitutional crisis. Are we there?”

Jeffries said, “We’re in a crisis across the board, right? I mean, that is obvious for everyone to see. This is not normal. the president is assaulting the economy, assaulting Social Security, assaulting health care, assaulting the American way of life, and assaulting our democracy. None of this is normal, it is all a crisis. Now, with respect to what we need to deal with in terms of the situation with the courts, the Supreme Court needs to aggressively enforce its judicial orders. The White House is seeking a confrontation with the courts then the courts need to lean into that. We will have the back of the courts, and it needs to use all of the tools available to it, like contempt in terms of the people within the administration who are failing to adhere to these judicial orders or who are actively continuing to propagate unlawful or unconstitutional actions at Donald Trump’s direction.”

