Outrage: Karmelo Anthony’s Attorney Calls Murdered Boy’s Dad ‘Disrespectful’

On Thursday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed the Karmelo Anthony case.

After playing video of Anthony’s lawyer calling Austin Metcalf’s father “disrespectful” for showing up at a press conference, Marlow stated, “[W]e are going completely insane here if any attorney thinks that it is inappropriate or outrageous to A. Have the parent of the murdered person at a press conference and B. That people would show some rage online about this. This is really a disturbing tone to me.”

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo