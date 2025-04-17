Warren: GOP Cracking, Dems Close to Taking Tariff Authority Back from Trump

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) claimed Thursday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that there was a “crack in the wall” of Republican lawmakers’ support for President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

Warren said, “Donald Trump is out here with the tariffs saying, ‘Oh, it’s going to be a 57% tariff, it’s going to be a 10% tariff, it’s going to be 145% tariff.’ Markets are doing this. Where does he get the power to do this? That’s supposed to be with Congress. Well, the power he’s using is an emergency authority that says specifically Congress, of course, can say there’s no emergency. We’re not in an emergency with Belgium. We’re not in an emergency with South Korea. Congress can then just roll that back. So I’ve introduced the bill along with Senator Wyden, and there will be a vote. This is one of those, you know, a privileged motion. There will be a vote in the next couple of weeks where every Democrat is ready to roll that authority back from Donald Trump. The question is, can we get some Republicans?”

MSNBC contributor Claire McCaskill asked, “What do you think the count is, you got six Republicans, maybe seven?”

Warren said, “So I think the count is in our favor for a majority but here’s the importance of it. I think it’s going to be the crack in the wall. As soon as they start to move, and as soon as you’ve got more than one moving, seven after a little bit starts to look like 17. People don’t want to be caught on the wrong side of history.”

