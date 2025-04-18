Peter Schweizer: Federal Judges Have ‘Taken This Power Upon Themselves’, Have ‘Seized’ Authority

On Friday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart News Senior Contributor and Government Accountability Institute President Peter Schweizer discussed the battles between the Trump administration and some judges.

Schweizer said that Trump needs to keep nominating good judges and lawyers should “look for opportunities to get definitive cases before the Supreme Court, because the Supreme Court is a solid conservative majority. … And we also need to look at judicial reform…there’s a lot of interesting research out there that demonstrates that federal judges have really taken this power upon themselves…there’s a pretty strong argument to make that they have seized too much authority” like on nationwide injunctions.

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo