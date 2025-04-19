Velshi: U.S. Striking the Houthis Even Though Houthis Haven’t Claimed any Recent Attacks

On Saturday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Velshi,” host Ali Velshi responded to recent U.S. strikes on the Houthis by saying the U.S. said it wouldn’t stop striking unless the Houthis stopped attacking shipping, but “the Houthis halted attacks on shipping lanes during a two-month ceasefire in Gaza. They vowed to resume the strikes after Israel renewed its assault on Gaza last month, but they have not claimed any attacks in the Red Sea since March.”

Velshi said, “[I]n Yemen, … Houthi-run media says that at least 58 people were killed in U.S. strikes on a fuel port yesterday. This is one of the deadliest strikes since the U.S. began attacking the Iran-backed militants last month. The Trump administration has vowed not to stop its large-scale attacks in Yemen unless the Houthis stop attacking — stop their attacks on Red Sea shipping. However, the Houthis halted attacks on shipping lanes during a two-month ceasefire in Gaza. They vowed to resume the strikes after Israel renewed its assault on Gaza last month, but they have not claimed any attacks in the Red Sea since March.”

He added, “The Houthis, by the way, say that two days of attacks have killed more than 50 people. Many civilians, they say, are being killed as well.”

